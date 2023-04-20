Ottavino earned the save Wednesday against the Dodgers. He gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout over one inning.

Ottavino secured his third save in as many opportunities, despite giving up a solo home run to David Peralta in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 37-year-old righty managed to retire Yonny Hernandez and Trayce Thompson before striking out James Outman to end the game and preserve a crucial win in the series finale with the Dodgers. Ottavino is expected to continue sharing closer duties with David Robertson, who worked in a setup role during the eighth inning.