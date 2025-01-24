The Mets signed Alzolay to a two-year minor-league contract Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Alzolay underwent Tommy John surgery in late August and entered free agency Nov. 22 after being non-tendered by the Cubs. He's expected to miss the entire 2025 season while rehabbing from the proceudre, but by signing a two-year deal, the 29-year-old right-hander will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the Mets' bullpen for the 2026 campaign. Alzolay appeared in 18 games out of the Cubs' bullpen during the 2024 regular season and posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 17.1 innings.