Mets' Addison Reed: Records save No. 19
Reed gave up one hit in a scoreless inning against the Mariners on Friday en route to his 19th save of the season.
After allowing an infield single to the first batter he faced (Ben Gamel), Reed got Robinson Cano to ground into a double play and Nelson Cruz to fly out in what may very well prove to be his final appearance with the Mets. The team acquired A.J. Ramos from the Marlins on Friday and Reed is a free agent after this season. He's been excellent over the past two years, but Reed's fantasy value will take a big hit if he's traded to a team with an established closer.
