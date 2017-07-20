Mets' Addison Reed: Tallies victory Thursday
Reed (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing him to collect the victory.
With many scouts in attendance, Reed impressed by getting through a drama-free inning in a tie ballgame to lower his ERA to 2.35. Eight of his 13 pitches went for strikes as well, likely creating plenty of intrigue for teams across the league. This could be one of his last appearances out of the Mets' bullpen, which could lead to a role change before the trade deadline on July 31.
More News
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Gets four outs for 16th save•
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Collects 15th save Friday•
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Notches four-out save Saturday•
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Cruises to 13th save Friday•
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Throws only strikes en route to 12th save•
-
Mets' Addison Reed: Collects 11th save•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...