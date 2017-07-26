Reed gave up a run on two hits to the Padres on Tuesday, but he was able to hold on for his 18th save.

He just worked around a run (and three hits) for save No. 17 on Monday; this marks only the second time all season that Reed has allowed the opposition to score in consecutive outings. Nonetheless, he remains locked into the ninth-inning role.

