Reed earned his 17th save Monday in San Diego despite allowing one run on three hits while striking out one in a rocky ninth inning.

Reed entered with a 5-2 lead, but allowed the tying run to reach base with one out by surrendering a Hunter Renfroe home run and a pair of singles. He settled down from there to secure the 12th win for starter Jacob DeGrom while improving to 17-for-19 in save opportunities.