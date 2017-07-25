Mets' Addison Reed: Works around home run for 17th save
Reed earned his 17th save Monday in San Diego despite allowing one run on three hits while striking out one in a rocky ninth inning.
Reed entered with a 5-2 lead, but allowed the tying run to reach base with one out by surrendering a Hunter Renfroe home run and a pair of singles. He settled down from there to secure the 12th win for starter Jacob DeGrom while improving to 17-for-19 in save opportunities.
