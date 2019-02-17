Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Agrees to NRI pact with Mets
Hechavarria signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 29-year-old split the 2018 season between the Rays, Pirates and Yankees, producing a .247/.279/.345 slash line with six home runs and 31 RBI. However, Hechavarria's calling card is his defense. With no other natural shortstop on the Mets' active roster beside Amed Rosario, Hechavarria has a decent shot at cracking the Opening Day roster if he can piece together a strong spring showing.
