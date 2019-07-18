Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Capitalizing on opportunities
Hechavarria went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's rout of the Twins.
Getting the start at second base and hitting ninth with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Minnesota, Hechavarria produced his second three-hit performance of the season. The veteran infielder has only started two games in July but collected multiple hits in each, and he could work his way back into the short side of a platoon at the keystone if he keeps raking. On the year, Hechavarria is slashing .252/.279/.449 with five homers and 18 RBI in 111 plate appearances.
