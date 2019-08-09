Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Designated for assignment
Hechavarria has been designated for assignment Friday.
The Mets essentially swapped the 30-year-old shortstop for Joe Panik, whom they signed earlier in the day. Hechavarria hit .204 with five home runs and three steals in 151 plate appearances this season.
