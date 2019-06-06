Hechavarria will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Hechavarria has handled an everyday role in the middle infield for the better part of the last two weeks, but he found himself back on the bench the past two days with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and Robinson Cano (hamstring) both coming off the IL. However, with McNeil resting Thursday and Cano aggravating his hamstring injury in Wednesday's 7-0 win, Hechavarria will check back into the lineup. Manager Mickey Callaway said Cano's setback isn't viewed as a major concern and noted the veteran could even be available to pinch hit Thursday, suggesting that Hechavarria likely won't be in line to reclaim a full-time gig.