Hechavarria will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He'll be filling in at the keystone for Robinson Cano (quadriceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. With Cano idle for at least the next week and a half, Hechavarria and the newly recalled Luis Guillorme project to serve as the primary replacements at the position. Valued mainly for his defensive abilities throughout his career, Hechavarria doesn't project to offer much fantasy utility outside of NL-only formats.