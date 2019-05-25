Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hammers first homer
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's loss to Detroit.
Hechavarria clubbed a three-run blast to right field in the fourth inning, propelling the Mets ahead to a 5-4 lead. Since being promoted to the big-league roster at the beginning of May, the 30-year-old is 5-for-24 with three extra-base hits and two walks over 12 games.
