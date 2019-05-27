Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Hits three-run blast
Hechavarria went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.
The veteran infielder is seeing more playing time because of the injury to Robinson Cano (quadriceps) and is taking advantage of it. Hechavarria is 3-for-12 (.250) with two home runs and a double in the last three games. He should continue to see opportunities as long as Cano remains sidelined. Hechavarria is batting .188 (6-for-32) with a .438 slugging percentage, two home runs, six RBI, five runs and a steal in 14 games this season.
