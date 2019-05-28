Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Homers again Monday
Hechavarria went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
He took Joe Kelly deep in the eighth inning, but the game was already out of reach at that point. Hechavarria has been flashing some surprising power lately -- the 30-year-old's career high in homers is eight, set in 97 games in 2017, but he's now gone yard three times in the last four games.
