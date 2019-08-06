Hechavarria could see more playing time following the potentially season-ending injury to Robinson Cano (hamstring), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jeff McNeil could end up moving in from the outfield to become the Mets' primary second baseman, but Hechavarria has performed well at times this season and should be part of the mix at the keystone. The 30-year-old infielder is slashing .216/.266/.381 with five homers and three steals in 143 plate appearances.