Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Pops pinch-hit homer
Hechavarria went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
The veteran infielder hasn't started a game since June 21, while the homer was Hechavarria's first since June 5 and his fifth of the year. He'll remain on the bench for the Mets in the second half, and could even lose his roster spot entirely if Jed Lowrie (knee/hamstring) ever gets healthy.
