Mets' Adeiny Hechavarria: Seeing few opportunities
Hechavarria remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Hechavarria hasn't received a start since June 21 and has logged only 29 at-bats in total over the past month. So long as the Mets' everyday middle infielders -- Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario -- both maintain their health, Hechavarria's playing time will likely remain scarce.
