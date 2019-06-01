Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran shortstop is on a tear, recording four multi-hit performances in his last eight games and slashing .323/.344/.710 over that stretch with three doubles, three homers, five runs and a whopping 12 RBI. That SLG is higher than Hechavarria's career OPS of .638, so he could come crashing back to Earth any minute, but he's got little competition for playing time at the keystone until Robinson Cano (quad) or Jeff McNeil (hamstring) get healthy.