Medina was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse but was immediately recalled to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Medina has fired 3.2 scoreless frames in two appearances for the Mets this season, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the big-league roster. The 25-year-old will be available for Sunday's twin bill before heading back to the minors.