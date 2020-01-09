Mets' Adonis Uceta: Back in Mets' organization
Uceta signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Uceta worked in the Mets' organization last season but elected free agency at the end of the season. He'll now return to the organization where he's played for his entire career as a non-roster invitee after recording a 1.44 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 56.1 innings with Double-A Binghamton last season.
