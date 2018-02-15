Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that Gonzalez (back) has the inside track for the primary first-base role, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Gonzalez missed more than half of the past season with chronic back pain and saw his role with the Dodgers diminish following the emergence of star rookie Cody Bellinger, resulting in him heading elsewhere in free agency. He settled on a one-year, low-cost contract with the Mets and will look to prove to the coaching staff that he's healthy and still capable of providing the high-contact approach that has defined his career. Gonzalez's primary competition will come in the form of Dominic Smith, who transformed his body and refined his approach at the plate during the offseason after a disappointing first trial in the big leagues in the second half of 2017. If the lefty-hitting Gonzalez does beat out Smith for the everyday gig, he may still be forced to settle for a large-side platoon role, with right-handed hitters Todd Frazier and Wilmer Flores seemingly representing his most logical partners.