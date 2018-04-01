Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Gets breather Sunday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
After an underwhelming spring training, Gonzalez has opened the season on a positive note while starting at first base in the Mets' first two contests, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks. He'll be given a breather Sunday in favor of Wilmer Flores, but Gonzalez should remain the team's primary option at the position so long as he's reasonably productive at the dish.
