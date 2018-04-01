Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

After an underwhelming spring training, Gonzalez has opened the season on a positive note while starting at first base in the Mets' first two contests, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks. He'll be given a breather Sunday in favor of Wilmer Flores, but Gonzalez should remain the team's primary option at the position so long as he's reasonably productive at the dish.

