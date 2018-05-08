Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

He's already surpassed last season's homer total with five, and Gonzalez's .256/.330/.463 slash line through 26 games has been respectable. The veteran will continue to sit against most left-handed pitchers, but his role should allow him to supply solid fantasy production.

