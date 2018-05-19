Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin will take the ball for Arizona on Saturday, resulting in Wilmer Flores getting the start at first base. Clay Buchholz is expected to start for the Diamondback on Sunday, so Gonzalez may be back in the lineup tomorrow.

