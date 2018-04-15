Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Heads to bench Sunday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Hitless through the first two games of the weekend series, Gonzalez will receive a breather during Sunday's rubber match against Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers. Wilmer Flores will take over at first base, batting fifth. Look for Gonzalez to rejoin the starting nine Monday against the Nationals.
