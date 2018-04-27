Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits bench against lefty Friday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
As is typically the case, Gonzalez will retreat to the bench with a southpaw taking the mound for San Diego. Wilmer Flores will replace him at first base once more.
More News
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Rides pine versus lefty Friday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Swats second homer Thursday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits bench for second consecutive game•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.