Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits bench for second consecutive game
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This is his second straight absence, though it's simply the result of the Mets facing two left-handed pitchers in a row. Wilmer Flores will take over as the starting first baseman in his stead.
