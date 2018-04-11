Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits bench second consecutive day
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This is the second consecutive game in which Gonzalez will not start, though it's more a result of the Mets facing two left-handed pitchers in a row rather than any decrease in playing time. Wilmer Flores will take over as the starting first baseman in his stead.
