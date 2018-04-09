Gonzalez went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Nationals.

The third-inning blast off Tanner Roark was Gonzalez's first homer of the year. The veteran first baseman has put together a decent start to the season with an .805 OPS through eight games, but hitting sixth in the Mets' order behind the likes of Asdrubal Cabrera and Todd Frazier puts a damper on his run-producing capabilities even if Gonzalez does rebound from a rough 2017.