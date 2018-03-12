Gonzalez will likely open the season hitting fifth for the Mets, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.

Once everyone is healthy, the veteran first baseman would be following Michael Conforto (shoulder), Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier in the batting order, giving the team lefty-righty balance and providing Gonzalez with some good RBI opportunities. The 35-year-old will need to prove he's healthy after hitting only .242/.287/.355 with three homers in 71 games last season, though, and if he falters in any way Dominic Smith (quad) could quickly push him aside. Consider Gonzalez a risky fantasy investment, but one which could pay off handsomely if he has anything left in the tank.