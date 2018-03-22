Gonzalez could lose playing time against right-handed pitchers this season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It was reported Wednesday that Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores would be platooning at first base with the expectation of Gonzalez seeing the bulk of the starts against righties. However, manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that Flores "deserves to play, and not just against lefties." With that, the pressure will be on Gonzalez to produce when he is in the starting lineup to not lose any more ground to Flores. Gonzalez has had a poor spring training to this point, slashing just .191/.255/.277 with one home run in 47 at-bats.