Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not in Friday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of the lineup against Colorado on Friday.
Gonzalez will head back to the bench for the second time in the past three games after going 1-for-4 during Thursday's loss to the Braves. In his place, Jay Bruce will pick up a start at first while Brandon Nimmo gets the nod in right field.
