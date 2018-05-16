Gonzalez is out of the lineup versus Toronto on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With left-hander J.A. Happ on the mound for the Blue Jays, manager Mickey Callaway decided to keep Gonzalez on the bench in favor of Wilmer Flores at first base. Over the course of 31 games, Gonzalez is hitting .258 with a .766 OPS and 20 RBI.