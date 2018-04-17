Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not in lineup Tuesday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
As per usual, Gonzalez will head to the bench for a breather with a lefty (Gio Gonzalez) set to start for the opposition. Wilmer Flores will start at first base and hit third in his stead.
