Gonzalez is not starting Tuesday against Toronto, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old has done enough to keep his job through his first 30 games with the Mets, though he's certainly not setting the world on fire, hitting .250/.327/.427 with five homers. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his absence, with Jose Reyes getting a start at third.

