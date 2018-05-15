Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not starting Tuesday
Gonzalez is not starting Tuesday against Toronto, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 36-year-old has done enough to keep his job through his first 30 games with the Mets, though he's certainly not setting the world on fire, hitting .250/.327/.427 with five homers. Wilmer Flores will slide over to first base in his absence, with Jose Reyes getting a start at third.
