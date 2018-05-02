Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of lineup against southpaw
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Gonzalez will retreat to the bench with left-hander Sean Newcomb on the hill for the Braves. Wilmer Flores will take his place at first base and bat second in the order.
