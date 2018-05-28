Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Out of Monday's lineup
Gonzalez is out of Monday's lineup against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With the Mets facing a southpaw (Max Fried), Gonzalez will head to the bench and Jay Bruce will move in to play first base, hitting fifth. The emergence of Brandon Nimmo could push Bruce to first base more often once Yoenis Cespedes (hip) comes off the disabled list in a couple weeks.
