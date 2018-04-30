Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Plates five runs in blowout win
Gonzalez went 3-for-6 with a home run, double and five RBI in the Mets' 14-2 triumph over the Padres on Sunday.
Gonzalez picked a good time to post season-high hit and RBI totals with the Mets having recently warmed up to the idea of using outfielder Jay Bruce at first base at least occasionally, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. While his showing Sunday bumped his OPS nearly 100 points and should temporarily quell any discussions of a changing of the guard at first base, Gonzalez will still need to deliver extra-base hits on a consistent basis over his next several starts in order to build job security. With a .227 average, three home runs, 17 RBI and seven runs across 77 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez ranks as one of the weaker fantasy performers among everyday first basemen.
