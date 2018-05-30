Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.

The veteran slugger now has six homers and 22 RBI in 44 games to go along with a .255/.325/.409 slash line -- an improvement on his awful 2017, but still below the standards of his best years with the Dodgers. Gonzalez should continue to see consistent at-bats for now, but if the reeling Mets decide to pack it in for the season, expect them to turn first base over to a younger player, whether it's Dominic Smith or top prospect Peter Alonso.

