Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Rides pine versus lefty Friday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.
Gonzalez is looking relatively good at the plate so far, but he'll head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Braves' starter Sean Newcomb. Wilmer Flores will pick up a start at first base in his place.
