Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez is hitting .269 this season, but he's largely being shielded from lefties. As such, he'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Caleb Smith throwing for Miami. Wilmer Flores will pick up a start at first base in his place.
