Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Sits again Saturday
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Gonzalez has sat against every lefty the Mets have faced so far this season and will do so again against Joey Lucchesi on Saturday. The veteran is hitting just .203/.300/.322 so far this season, though his platoon partner Wilmer Flores is hardly making a claim for a bigger role, as he's hitting just .213/.288/.383 himself.
