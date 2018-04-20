Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Braves.

The veteran first baseman is having a solid start to his Mets tenure, slashing .256/.353/.419 with two homers and 11 RBI through 15 games and looking more like his pre-2017 self. Gonzalez's 7:7 BB:K and .257 BABIP suggest there could even be some positive regression ahead for his batting average, but he'll need to stay healthy to remain any kind of fantasy asset.