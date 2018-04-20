Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Swats second homer Thursday
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Braves.
The veteran first baseman is having a solid start to his Mets tenure, slashing .256/.353/.419 with two homers and 11 RBI through 15 games and looking more like his pre-2017 self. Gonzalez's 7:7 BB:K and .257 BABIP suggest there could even be some positive regression ahead for his batting average, but he'll need to stay healthy to remain any kind of fantasy asset.
More News
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Hits bench for second consecutive game•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Launches grand slam in Sunday's win•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...