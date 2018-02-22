Gonzalez (back) will be the designated hitter for the Mets' Grapefruit League opener against Atlanta on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez only appeared in 71 games with the Dodgers in 2017 due to chronic back pain, so it's a good sign that he's been immediately thrust into action with no report of any limitations this spring. He looks to have the inside track for the starting first base job over Dominic Smith -- who will be starting at the position during Friday's game -- though Gonzalez's health will be a vital aspect of the competition. Prior to last year, Gonzalez has appeared in over 156 games every season since 2006.