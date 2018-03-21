Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Will begin season in platoon
Gonzalez will platoon at first base with Wilmer Flores to begin the season, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
Dominic Smith's quad issue prevented him from mounting any kind of challenge to Gonzalez's spot, and the Mets have elected not to bring in another veteran first baseman this late in camp. The 35-year-old has gone just 9-for-47 (.191) in Grapefruit League action, but he did hit his first homer of the spring Tuesday and still has a few more games to build up some momentum at the plate before Opening Day.
More News
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Looks set to hit fifth this season•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: To DH on Friday•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Frontrunner for first-base gig•
-
Mets' Adrian Gonzalez: Could be primary first baseman to begin season•
-
Adrian Gonzalez: Released by Braves•
-
Braves' Adrian Gonzalez: Dished to Braves, designated for assignment•
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...