Gonzalez will platoon at first base with Wilmer Flores to begin the season, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

Dominic Smith's quad issue prevented him from mounting any kind of challenge to Gonzalez's spot, and the Mets have elected not to bring in another veteran first baseman this late in camp. The 35-year-old has gone just 9-for-47 (.191) in Grapefruit League action, but he did hit his first homer of the spring Tuesday and still has a few more games to build up some momentum at the plate before Opening Day.