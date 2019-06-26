Mets' Adrian Hernandez: Strong pro debut

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base for the GCL Mets on Tuesday.

Making his pro debut, the 18-year-old flashed the power/speed potential that got him a $1.5 million deal as a J-2 signee in 2017. Hernandez, the Mets' No. 11 fantasy prospect, could rise quickly in prospect rankings if he can demonstrate the makings of at least an average hit tool, allowing his plus athleticism to turn into on-field production.