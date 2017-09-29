Mets' AJ Ramos: Available to pitch
Ramos (biceps) will be available to pitch out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Ramos hasn't pitched since last Friday while he's recovered from biceps tendinitis, but is ready and available ahead of New York's final series of the 2017 season. Over the course of the year, Ramos has accumulated 27 saves while posting a 4.06 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 57.2 innings.
