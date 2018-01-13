Mets' AJ Ramos: Avoids arbitration

Ramos agreed to a one-year, $9.225 million contract with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Ramos has gone from $3.4 million to $6.55 million to $9.225 million in his three years of arbitration eligibility. He struggled after being traded to the Mets last summer, especially with walks (5.7 BB/9). The Mets have talked about using a closer committee to open 2018, but Ramos is clearly behind Jeurys Familia in the pecking order, and it's easy to see him falling behind Anthony Swarzak as well.

