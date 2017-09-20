Mets' AJ Ramos: Blows one against old mates

Ramos blew a save in Miami on Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

This marks just his third unconverted opportunity in 30 tries, as Ramos has largely been very effective in dicey moments. However, he ran into trouble against his old teammates in this one right away with Justin Bour touching off the scoring with a homer, after which Ramos got singled to death. The righty -- who'll celebrate his 31st birthday Wednesday -- remains firmly atop the pecking order in the Mets' bullpen.