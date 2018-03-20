Mets' AJ Ramos: Bumpy spring so far
Ramos has a 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 8.1 innings this spring.
The ERA and WHIP don't mean much given the sample size, and the walks are no surprise as control has never been Ramos' strong suit. The 31-year-old is still set to serve as Jeurys Familia's primary setup man -- and the primary option to replace him in the ninth inning if Familia's arm issues linger into the regular season.
